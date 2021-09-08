Ethiopia registers 1,398 new COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com

Ethiopia has registered 1,398 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 317,572 as of Tuesday evening, the country's health ministry said

Meanwhile, 19 new virus-related deaths and 606 more recoveries were reported, bringing the national death toll to 4,804 and total recoveries to 285,501, the ministry said.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the highest COVID-19 caseload in the East Africa region.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 27,265 active cases, of which 744 are severe.

Amid the national push for vaccination, the East African country has so far administered a total of 2,582,951 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.

