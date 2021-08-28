Ethiopia registers 1,458 COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia registered 1,458 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 303,171 as of Friday evening, the country's health ministry said

ADDIS ABABA, Aug. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) --:Ethiopia registered 1,458 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 303,171 as of Friday evening, the country's health ministry said.

Meanwhile, 12 new virus-related deaths and 840 more recoveries were reported, bringing the national death toll to 4,618 and total recoveries to 272,659, the ministry said.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the highest COVID-19 caseload in the East Africa region.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 25,892 active cases, of whom 580 are under severe health conditions.

Amid the national push for vaccination, the East African country has so far administered a total of 2,428,296 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.