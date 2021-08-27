UrduPoint.com

Ethiopia Registers 1,621 COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 01:19 PM

Ethiopia registers 1,621 COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia registered 1,621 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 301,713 as of Thursday evening, said the country's health ministry

ADDIS ABABA, Aug. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) --:Ethiopia registered 1,621 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 301,713 as of Thursday evening, said the country's health ministry.

Meanwhile, 13 new virus-related deaths and 707 more recoveries were reported, bringing the national counts to 4,606 and 271,819 respectively, the ministry said.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the highest COVID-19 caseload in the East Africa region.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 25,286 active cases with 561 under severe health conditions.

Amid the national push for vaccination, the East African country has so far administered 2,394,866 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.

Related Topics

Africa Ethiopia

Recent Stories

Dengue virus showing presence in parts of KP: Brie ..

Dengue virus showing presence in parts of KP: Briefing

27 seconds ago
 Malaysia's July exports rise 5 pct on year

Malaysia's July exports rise 5 pct on year

31 seconds ago
 Turkey holds first talks with Taliban in Kabul: Er ..

Turkey holds first talks with Taliban in Kabul: Erdogan

2 minutes ago
 Tenpin bowling semis on Sunday

Tenpin bowling semis on Sunday

2 minutes ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

2 minutes ago
 CPWB reunites 68,645 street children with families ..

CPWB reunites 68,645 street children with families in one year

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.