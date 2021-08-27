Ethiopia registers 1,621 COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ethiopia registered 1,621 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 301,713 as of Thursday evening, said the country's health ministry

ADDIS ABABA, Aug. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) --:Ethiopia registered 1,621 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 301,713 as of Thursday evening, said the country's health ministry.

Meanwhile, 13 new virus-related deaths and 707 more recoveries were reported, bringing the national counts to 4,606 and 271,819 respectively, the ministry said.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the highest COVID-19 caseload in the East Africa region.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 25,286 active cases with 561 under severe health conditions.

Amid the national push for vaccination, the East African country has so far administered 2,394,866 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.