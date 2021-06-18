UrduPoint.com
Ethiopia Registers 174 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 12:49 PM

Ethiopia registered 174 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 274,775 as of Thursday evening, according to the country's Ministry of Health

The ministry said two new deaths and 744 more recoveries were reported, bringing the national counts to 4,262 and 253,195 respectively.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East African region.

Figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases accounted for about 5 percent of Africa's total.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt.

