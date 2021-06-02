UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ethiopia Registers 249 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 01:18 PM

Ethiopia registers 249 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia registered 249 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 271,790 as of Tuesday evening, according to the country's Ministry of Health

ADDIS ABABA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 249 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 271,790 as of Tuesday evening, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The ministry said six new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 4,171.

The East African country reported 741 more recoveries, taking the national count to 239,475.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 28,142 active COVID-19 cases, of whom 399 are under severe health conditions.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of cases in the East Africa region.

Figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases accounted for about 6 percent of Africa's total confirmed cases.

Related Topics

Africa Ethiopia From

Recent Stories

Zulfi Bukhari returns to Pakistan

7 minutes ago

Over 681 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered a ..

8 minutes ago

Cambodia reports 750 COVID-19 cases, 10 more death ..

8 minutes ago

Russia's Upper Chamber Passes Bill to Denounce Ope ..

8 minutes ago

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launches new route to Chisinau

27 minutes ago

Moscow, US to Have Working Contacts on Preparation ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.