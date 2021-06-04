Ethiopia registers 249 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia registered 249 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 272,285 as of Thursday evening, according to the country's Ministry of Health

ADDIS ABABA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 249 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 272,285 as of Thursday evening, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The ministry said seven new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 4,185, the ministry said.

The East African country reported 936 more recoveries, taking the national count to 243,378.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 24,720 active COVID-19 cases, 367 of which are considered severe.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of cases in the East Africa region.

Figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases accounted for about 6 percent of Africa's total confirmed cases.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.