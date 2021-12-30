Ethiopia registers 4,700 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

ADDIS ABABA, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) --:Ethiopia registered 4,700 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 410,445 as of Wednesday evening, the country's health ministry said.

The ministry reported five new COVID-19-related deaths and 387 recoveries, bringing the national death and recovery toll to 6,916 and 354,174 respectively.

Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

Amid its national push for vaccination, Ethiopia has administered 10,903,669 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco, and Tunisia.