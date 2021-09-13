UrduPoint.com

Ethiopia Registers 472 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 01:24 PM

Ethiopia registered 472 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 323,104 cases as of Sunday evening, the country's health ministry said

ADDIS ABABA, Sept. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) --:Ethiopia registered 472 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 323,104 cases as of Sunday evening, the country's health ministry said.

Meanwhile, 22 new virus-related deaths and 762 more recoveries were reported, bringing the national death toll to 4,929 and total recoveries to 290,748, the ministry said.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the highest COVID-19 caseload in the East Africa region.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 27,425 active cases, of whom 746 are under severe health conditions.

Amid a national push for vaccination, the East African country has so far administered a total of 2,794,490 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Libya.

