Ethiopia registers 737 new COVID-19 cases

ADDIS ABABA, Sept. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 737 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 333,698 as of Monday evening, the health ministry said.

Meanwhile, 34 new coronavirus-related deaths and 1,101 more recoveries were reported, bringing the national death toll to 5,164 and total recoveries to 301,785, the ministry said.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the highest COVID-19 caseload in the East Africa region.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 26,747 active cases, of whom 831 are under severe health conditions.

Amid the national push for vaccination, the East African country has so far administered a total of 3,184,627 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.