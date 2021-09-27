UrduPoint.com

Ethiopia Registers 869 New COVID-19 Cases

Ethiopia registered 869 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 341,714 as of Sunday evening, the country's health ministry said

Meanwhile, 32 new virus-related deaths and 539 more recoveries were reported, bringing the national death toll to 5,401 and total recoveries to 308,395, it said.

Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous nation, has so far reported the highest COVID-19 caseload in the East Africa region.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 27,916 active cases, of whom 798 are under severe health conditions.

Amid a national push for vaccination, the East African country has so far administered a total of 3,535,329 vaccine doses, the ministry said.

