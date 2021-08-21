Ethiopia reports 1,006 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia reported 1,006 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 293,737 on Friday evening, the country's health ministry said

ADDIS ABABA, Aug. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) --:Ethiopia reported 1,006 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 293,737 on Friday evening, the country's health ministry said.

The ministry reported 21 new COVID-19-related deaths and 615 more recoveries during the same period, bringing the national death toll to 4,539 and total recoveries to 267,407.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 21,789 active COVID-19 cases, with 463 cases considered severe.

Amid a national push for vaccination, the country has administered 2,334,742 COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.