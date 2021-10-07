Ethiopia reports 1,134 new COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com

ADDIS ABABA, Oct. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) --:Ethiopia has registered 1,134 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 351,338 as of Wednesday evening, the country's health ministry said.

The ministry reported 32 new COVID-19 related deaths and 889 more recoveries during the same period, bringing the national death toll and recoveries to 5,843 and 318,896, respectively.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

Amid its national push for vaccination, Ethiopia has so far administered a total of 3,823,185 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest-hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.

