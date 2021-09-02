Ethiopia reports 1,217 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia registered 1,217 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 309,351 as of Wednesday evening, the country's Ministry of Health said

ADDIS ABABA, Sept. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 1,217 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 309,351 as of Wednesday evening, the country's Ministry of Health said.

The ministry reported 17 new COVID-19-induced deaths and 1,220 more recoveries during the same period, bringing the national death toll to 4,692 and total recoveries to 278,062.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 26,595 active COVID-19 cases, of whom 620 are under severe health conditions.

Amid the national push for vaccination, the East African country has so far administered a total of 2,455,791 COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.