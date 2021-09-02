UrduPoint.com

Ethiopia Reports 1,217 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 03:07 PM

Ethiopia reports 1,217 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia registered 1,217 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 309,351 as of Wednesday evening, the country's Ministry of Health said

ADDIS ABABA, Sept. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 1,217 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 309,351 as of Wednesday evening, the country's Ministry of Health said.

The ministry reported 17 new COVID-19-induced deaths and 1,220 more recoveries during the same period, bringing the national death toll to 4,692 and total recoveries to 278,062.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 26,595 active COVID-19 cases, of whom 620 are under severe health conditions.

Amid the national push for vaccination, the East African country has so far administered a total of 2,455,791 COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.

Related Topics

Africa Same Ethiopia Tunisia South Africa Morocco

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stands at $71.27 a barrel ..

OPEC daily basket price stands at $71.27 a barrel Wednesday

25 minutes ago
 FM asks international community to continue workin ..

FM asks international community to continue working with Afghan govt

27 minutes ago
 Global animal welfare organization IFAW secures mo ..

Global animal welfare organization IFAW secures more land for wildlife conservat ..

1 minute ago
 Soyabean oil import reduces 25.53%, palm oil incre ..

Soyabean oil import reduces 25.53%, palm oil increases 23.35%

1 minute ago
 UK records highest daily coronavirus-related death ..

UK records highest daily coronavirus-related death toll since March

3 minutes ago
 EU mulls reaction force after Afghanistan evacuati ..

EU mulls reaction force after Afghanistan evacuation

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.