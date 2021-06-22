Ethiopia reports 124 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia has registered 124 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 275,318 as of Monday evening, according to the country's health ministry

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Ethiopia has registered 124 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 275,318 as of Monday evening, according to the country's health ministry.

The ministry said three new deaths and 554 more recoveries were reported, bringing the national death toll to 4,286 and total recoveries to 255,502.

Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 15,528 active COVID-19 cases, of whom 204 are in severe condition.

Figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases accounted for about 6 percent of Africa's total.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.