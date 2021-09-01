Ethiopia reports 1,324 new COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com

Ethiopia registered 1,324 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 308,134 as of Tuesday evening, the country's Ministry of Health said

The ministry reported 15 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 764 more recoveries during the same period. Ethiopia's total deaths and recoveries now stand at 4,675 and 276,842 respectively.

Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the east Africa region.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia now has 26,615 active COVID-19 cases, of whom 630 are under severe health conditions.

Ethiopia has so far administered a total of 2,451,950 COVID-19 vaccine doses.

It is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.

