Ethiopia reports 134 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ethiopia registered 134 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 274,480 as of Tuesday evening, according to the country's Ministry of Health

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Ethiopia registered 134 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 274,480 as of Tuesday evening, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The ministry said seven new deaths and 773 more recoveries were reported, bringing the national death toll to 4,257 and total recoveries to 251,880.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 18,341 active COVID-19 cases, of whom 242 are under severe health conditions.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

Figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases accounted for about six percent of Africa's total.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by the disease in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.