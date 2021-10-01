Ethiopia reports 1,352 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia registered 1,352 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 345,674 as of Thursday evening, the country's Ministry of Health said

ADDIS ABABA, Oct. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 1,352 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 345,674 as of Thursday evening, the country's Ministry of Health said.

The ministry reported 48 new COVID-19 induced deaths and 2,099 more recoveries during the same period, bringing the national death toll to 5,582 and total recoveries to 312,806.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

Amid the national push for vaccination, the East African country has so far administered a total of 3,704,307 COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia is among the countries hit hardest by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.