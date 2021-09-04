UrduPoint.com

Ethiopia Reports 1,354 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 04:02 PM

Ethiopia reports 1,354 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia has registered 1,354 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 312,348 as of Friday evening, the country's health ministry said

ADDIS ABABA, Sept. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Ethiopia has registered 1,354 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 312,348 as of Friday evening, the country's health ministry said.

The ministry reported 20 new COVID-19-induced deaths and 973 more recoveries during the same period, bringing the national death toll to 4,731 and total recoveries to 280,421.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 27,194 active COVID-19 patients, of which 696 are in critical condition.

Amid the national push for vaccination, the East African country has so far administered a total of 2,510,989 COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.

Related Topics

Africa Same Ethiopia Tunisia South Africa Morocco

Recent Stories

S.Korea reports 1,804 more COVID-19 cases, 258,913 ..

S.Korea reports 1,804 more COVID-19 cases, 258,913 in total

5 minutes ago
 Over 2.09 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administe ..

Over 2.09 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

5 minutes ago
 Cambodia receives new batch of China's Sinovac COV ..

Cambodia receives new batch of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines

6 minutes ago
 No one can understand what Diana endured: Kristen ..

No one can understand what Diana endured: Kristen Stewart

6 minutes ago
 Sehat Card beneficiaries can now register complain ..

Sehat Card beneficiaries can now register complaints on Citizen Portal

15 minutes ago
 Livestock deptt distributes 1080 cockrels among ci ..

Livestock deptt distributes 1080 cockrels among citizens

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.