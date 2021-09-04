Ethiopia reports 1,354 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ADDIS ABABA, Sept. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Ethiopia has registered 1,354 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 312,348 as of Friday evening, the country's health ministry said.

The ministry reported 20 new COVID-19-induced deaths and 973 more recoveries during the same period, bringing the national death toll to 4,731 and total recoveries to 280,421.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 27,194 active COVID-19 patients, of which 696 are in critical condition.

Amid the national push for vaccination, the East African country has so far administered a total of 2,510,989 COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.