Ethiopia Reports 1,410 New COVID-19 Cases

Sat 02nd October 2021 | 03:12 PM

Ethiopia has registered 1,410 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 347,084 as of Friday evening, the country's Health Ministry said

The ministry reported 48 new COVID-19-induced deaths and 1,209 more recoveries during the same period, bringing the national death toll to 5,630 and total recoveries to 314,015.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

Amid the national push for vaccination, the East African country has so far administered a total of 3,715,801 COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.

