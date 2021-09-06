Ethiopia reports 1,516 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia registered 1,516 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 314,984 as of Sunday evening, the country's Ministry of Health said

ADDIS ABABA, Sept. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) --:Ethiopia registered 1,516 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 314,984 as of Sunday evening, the country's Ministry of Health said.

The ministry reported 14 new COVID-19 induced deaths and 840 more recoveries during the same period, bringing the national death toll to 4,763 and total recoveries to 283,991.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 26,228 active COVID-19 cases, of whom 727 are under severe health conditions.

Amid the national push for vaccination, the East African country has so far administered a total of 2,523,079 COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.