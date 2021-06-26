UrduPoint.com
Ethiopia Reports 168 New COVID-19 Cases

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) --:Ethiopia registered 168 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 275,769 as of Friday evening, the Ministry of Health said.

Meanwhile, six new deaths and 774 more recoveries from the disease were reported, bringing the national death toll to 4,302 and the total recoveries to 258,203.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East African region.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 13,262 active COVID-19 cases, of whom 167 are under severe health conditions.

Figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases accounted for about 6 percent of the continent's total.

