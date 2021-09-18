Ethiopia reports 1,759 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

ADDIS ABABA, Sept. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 1,759 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 330,494 as of Friday evening, the country's health ministry said.

The ministry reported 31 new COVID-19 induced deaths and 748 more recoveries during the same period, bringing the national death toll to 5,090 and total recoveries to 296,352.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

Amid a national push for vaccination, the East African country has so far administered over 2.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Libya