Ethiopia Reports 214 New COVID-19 Cases

Sat 12th June 2021 | 01:02 PM

Ethiopia registered 214 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the nationwide tally to 273,892 as of Friday evening, according to the country's Ministry of Health

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 214 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the nationwide tally to 273,892 as of Friday evening, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The ministry said four new deaths and 443 more recoveries were reported, bringing the national counts to 4,235 and 249,471 respectively.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

Figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases accounted for about 6 percent of Africa's total.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.

