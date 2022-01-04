UrduPoint.com

Ethiopia Reports 2,140 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2022 | 01:14 PM

Ethiopia reports 2,140 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia registered 2,140 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 428,796 as of Monday evening, the country's health ministry said

ADDIS ABABA, Jan. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Ethiopia registered 2,140 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 428,796 as of Monday evening, the country's health ministry said.

Meanwhile, the ministry reported 11 new related deaths and 1,490 recoveries from COVID-19, bringing the national death and recovery counts to 6,969 and 356,997, respectively.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

Amid its national push for vaccination, Ethiopia has administered 10,947,722 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco, and Tunisia.

Related Topics

Africa Ethiopia Tunisia South Africa Morocco From

Recent Stories

PML-N leaders expert in blackmailing media: Farruk ..

PML-N leaders expert in blackmailing media: Farrukh Habib

2 minutes ago
 Australia's Omicron surge drives infections record ..

Australia's Omicron surge drives infections record, testing rush

2 minutes ago
 Murray loses in first round of Australian Open war ..

Murray loses in first round of Australian Open warm-up

2 minutes ago
 Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

2 minutes ago
 Two drones shot down targeting Iraq base: anti-IS ..

Two drones shot down targeting Iraq base: anti-IS coalition

29 minutes ago
 Landslide in Southwestern China Kills 5

Landslide in Southwestern China Kills 5

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.