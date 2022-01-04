Ethiopia reports 2,140 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia registered 2,140 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 428,796 as of Monday evening, the country's health ministry said

ADDIS ABABA, Jan. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Ethiopia registered 2,140 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 428,796 as of Monday evening, the country's health ministry said.

Meanwhile, the ministry reported 11 new related deaths and 1,490 recoveries from COVID-19, bringing the national death and recovery counts to 6,969 and 356,997, respectively.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

Amid its national push for vaccination, Ethiopia has administered 10,947,722 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco, and Tunisia.