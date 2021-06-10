UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ethiopia Reports 223 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 01:05 PM

Ethiopia reports 223 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia registered 223 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 273,398 as of Wednesday evening, according to the country's health ministry

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 223 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 273,398 as of Wednesday evening, according to the country's health ministry.

The ministry said six new deaths were reported, bringing the national death toll to 4,226.

The East African country has 20,885 active COVID-19 cases, with 261 considered serious, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia is among the countries the hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, followed by South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.

Related Topics

Africa Ethiopia Tunisia South Africa Morocco

Recent Stories

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Holding Exercise of Diverse Fleet Forces in ..

3 minutes ago

Cambodia's COVID-19 death toll hits 300 with 11 ne ..

3 minutes ago

Lao gov't speeds up recovery efforts in flood-hit ..

3 minutes ago

Global plastics production falls in 2020 for first ..

23 minutes ago

Russia Ready to Discuss With US Any Options to Nor ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.