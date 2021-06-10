Ethiopia reports 223 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia registered 223 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 273,398 as of Wednesday evening, according to the country's health ministry

The ministry said six new deaths were reported, bringing the national death toll to 4,226.

The East African country has 20,885 active COVID-19 cases, with 261 considered serious, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia is among the countries the hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, followed by South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.