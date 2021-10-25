Ethiopia reports 247 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ADDIS ABABA, Oct. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Ethiopia has registered 247 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 362,335 as of Sunday evening, the country's health ministry said.

The ministry reported 11 new COVID-19-related deaths and 2,471 recoveries during the same period, bringing the national death toll and recoveries to 6,358 and 335,416, respectively.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

Amid its national push for vaccination, Ethiopia has administered 4,293,855 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.