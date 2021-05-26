Ethiopia reports 282 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia registered 282 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 269,782 as of Tuesday evening, according to the country's Ministry of Health

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) --:Ethiopia registered 282 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 269,782 as of Tuesday evening, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The ministry said nine new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 4,093.

The East African country reported 851 more recoveries, taking the national count to 231,635.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

Figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases accounted for about 6 percent of Africa's total.

Ethiopia is among the countries hit hardest by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.