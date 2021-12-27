UrduPoint.com

Ethiopia Reports 2,946 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 12:43 PM

Ethiopia reports 2,946 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia registered 2,946 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 398,696 as of Sunday evening, the country's health ministry said

ADDIS ABABA, Dec. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 2,946 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 398,696 as of Sunday evening, the country's health ministry said.

The ministry reported four new COVID-19-related deaths and 856 recoveries, bringing the national death and recovery counts to 6,898 and 352,987 respectively.

Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the east Africa region.

Amid its national push for vaccination, Ethiopia has administered 10,852,784 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco, and Tunisia.

Related Topics

Africa Ethiopia Tunisia South Africa Morocco Sunday

Recent Stories

Two arrested for aerial firing at wedding ceremony ..

Two arrested for aerial firing at wedding ceremony

51 seconds ago
 Moscow Considers Proposal to Hold Russia-NATO Coun ..

Moscow Considers Proposal to Hold Russia-NATO Council on Jan 12 - Deputy Foreign ..

52 seconds ago
 New Zealand reports 34 new community cases of COVI ..

New Zealand reports 34 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

55 seconds ago
 Gas Futures Prices in Europe Drop By Over 10%, Rea ..

Gas Futures Prices in Europe Drop By Over 10%, Reach Below $1,200

58 seconds ago
 Emirates NBD joins UAE Trade Finance Gateway proje ..

Emirates NBD joins UAE Trade Finance Gateway project led by ECI

14 minutes ago
 So-called public representatives ruthlessly plunde ..

So-called public representatives ruthlessly plundered the country.At present, th ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.