Ethiopia reports 2,992 new COVID-19 cases

ADDIS ABABA, Dec. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) --:Ethiopia has registered 2,992 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 382,371 as of Wednesday evening, the country's health ministry said.

The ministry reported three new COVID-19-related deaths and 136 recoveries, bringing the national death and recovery counts to 6,880 and 351,304 respectively.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

Over the past few days, the East African country is witnessing a spike in new COVID-19 cases.