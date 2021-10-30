Ethiopia reports 478 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia has registered 478 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 364,576 as of Friday evening, the country's Ministry of Health said

ADDIS ABABA, Oct. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Ethiopia has registered 478 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 364,576 as of Friday evening, the country's Ministry of Health said.

The ministry reported nine new COVID-19-induced deaths and 316 more recoveries during the same period, bringing the national death toll to 6,437 and total recoveries to 339,092.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

Amid the national push for vaccination, the East African country has administered a total of 4,673,027 COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.