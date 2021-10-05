Ethiopia reports 562 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia registered 562 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 349,231 as of Monday evening, the health ministry said

ADDIS ABABA, Oct. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 562 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 349,231 as of Monday evening, the health ministry said.

A total of 43 new COVID-19-related deaths and 1,903 more recoveries during the same period were reported, bringing the national death toll to 5,765 and total recoveries to 317,074.

Amid its national push for vaccination, Ethiopia has administered 3,768,872 COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia is among the countries hit hardest by COVID-19 in Africa in terms of total cases, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.