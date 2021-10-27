UrduPoint.com

Ethiopia Reports 568 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 12:58 PM

ADDIS ABABA, Oct. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Ethiopia has registered 568 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 363,240 as of Tuesday evening, the health ministry said.

The ministry reported 16 new COVID-19-induced deaths and 752 more recoveries during the same period, bringing the national death toll to 6,393 and total recoveries to 336,914.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

Amid the national push for vaccination, the East African country has so far administered a total of 4,377,946 COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.

