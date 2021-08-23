UrduPoint.com

Ethiopia Reports 785 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 33 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 03:14 PM

Ethiopia reports 785 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia registered 785 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 295,804 as of Sunday evening, the country's Ministry of Health said

ADDIS ABABA, Aug. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 785 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 295,804 as of Sunday evening, the country's Ministry of Health said.

The ministry reported eight new deaths and 880 more recoveries during the same period, bringing the national death toll to 4,561 and total recoveries to 269,132.

The country currently has 22,109 active COVID-19 cases with 484 under severe health conditions, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

Amid the national push for vaccination, the East African country has so far administered 2,343,609 doses, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia is among the countries the hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.

Related Topics

Africa Same Ethiopia Tunisia South Africa Morocco Sunday

Recent Stories

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

10 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021 22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021 22)

10 minutes ago
 CSTO Leaders Believe UN, UNSC, G20 Should Coordina ..

CSTO Leaders Believe UN, UNSC, G20 Should Coordinate Effort on Afghanistan - Kre ..

10 minutes ago
 Xi sends congratulatory letter to China-SCO forum ..

Xi sends congratulatory letter to China-SCO forum on digital economy, Smart Chin ..

10 minutes ago
 China Hopes New Afghan Government Will Stick to 'M ..

China Hopes New Afghan Government Will Stick to 'Moderate' Policy - Foreign Mini ..

12 minutes ago
 Sabalenka bumps Osaka to go second in WTA rankings ..

Sabalenka bumps Osaka to go second in WTA rankings

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.