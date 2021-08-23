Ethiopia reports 785 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia registered 785 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 295,804 as of Sunday evening, the country's Ministry of Health said

ADDIS ABABA, Aug. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 785 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 295,804 as of Sunday evening, the country's Ministry of Health said.

The ministry reported eight new deaths and 880 more recoveries during the same period, bringing the national death toll to 4,561 and total recoveries to 269,132.

The country currently has 22,109 active COVID-19 cases with 484 under severe health conditions, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

Amid the national push for vaccination, the East African country has so far administered 2,343,609 doses, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia is among the countries the hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.