Ethiopia reports 795 new COVID-19 cases

ADDIS ABABA, Oct. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) --:Ethiopia has registered 795 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 358,345 as of Friday evening, the country's health ministry said.

The ministry reported 28 new COVID-19 deaths and 870 more recoveries during the same period, bringing the national death toll to 6,169 and the total recoveries to 328,121.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

Amid the national push for vaccination, the East African country has so far administered a total of 3,976,651 COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.