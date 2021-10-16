UrduPoint.com

Ethiopia Reports 795 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 01:28 PM

Ethiopia has registered 795 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 358,345 as of Friday evening, the country's health ministry said

The ministry reported 28 new COVID-19 deaths and 870 more recoveries during the same period, bringing the national death toll to 6,169 and the total recoveries to 328,121.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

Amid the national push for vaccination, the East African country has so far administered a total of 3,976,651 COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.

