Ethiopia Reports 842 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 01:45 PM

Ethiopia registered 842 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 355,843 as of Tuesday evening, said the country's Ministry of Health

The ministry reported 40 new COVID-19 induced deaths and 538 more recoveries during the same period, bringing the national death toll and recoveries to 6,066 and 324,988, respectively.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

Amid the national push for vaccination, the East African country has so far administered a total of 3,918,985 COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia is among the countries hit hardest by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.

