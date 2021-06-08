UrduPoint.com
Ethiopia's COVID-19 Cases Surpass 273,000

Tue 08th June 2021

Ethiopia registered 110 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 273,024 as of Monday evening, according to the country's Ministry of Health

ADDIS ABABA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 110 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 273,024 as of Monday evening, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, four new deaths were reported, bringing the total death toll to 4,213, the ministry said.

The East African country reported 636 more recoveries, taking the national count to 246,883, it added.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

It is also among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.

Figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases accounted for about 6 percent of Africa's total.

