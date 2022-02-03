UrduPoint.com

EU Approves Proposal To Extend Digital COVID Certificates For 1 Year Until Summer Of 2023

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published February 03, 2022 | 05:02 PM

The European Commission has approved a proposal on the extension of digital COVID-19 certificates for one year until the summer of 2023, spokesman Christian Wigand said on Wednesday

"Today, the European Commission adopted a proposal to extend the EU digital COVID certificate by one year," Wigand told a briefing.

