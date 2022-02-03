- Home
- EU Approves Proposal to Extend Digital COVID Certificates for 1 Year Until Summer of 2023
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published February 03, 2022 | 05:02 PM
BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The European Commission has approved a proposal on the extension of digital COVID-19 certificates for one year until the summer of 2023, spokesman Christian Wigand said on Wednesday.
"Today, the European Commission adopted a proposal to extend the EU digital COVID certificate by one year," Wigand told a briefing.