EU Approves Proposal to Extend Digital COVID Certificates for 1 Year Until Summer of 2023

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The European Commission has approved a proposal on the extension of digital COVID-19 certificates for one year until the summer of 2023, spokesman Christian Wigand said on Wednesday.

