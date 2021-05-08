EU Commission Approves Deal for 1.8Bln Vaccine Doses WIth BioNTech/Pfizer - von der Leyen

The European Commission has just approved a contract with BioNTech and Pfizer for guaranteed 900 million doses of their coronavirus vaccine plus 900 million options, the head of the commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said Saturday

"Happy to announce that @EU_Commission has just approved a contract for guaranteed 900 million doses (+900 million options) with @BioNTech_Group @Pfizer for 2021-2023," von der Leyen tweeted.