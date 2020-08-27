UrduPoint.com
EU Commission Signs Contract With AstraZeneca For Purchase Of 300Mln Doses Of Vaccine

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 04:11 PM

EU Commission Signs Contract With AstraZeneca for Purchase of 300Mln Doses of Vaccine

The European Commission has signed a contract with the UK-based pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca for a purchase of 300 million doses of the vaccine against the coronavirus, which would be available to all EU member states, the agency's press service said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The European Commission has signed a contract with the UK-based pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca for a purchase of 300 million doses of the vaccine against the coronavirus, which would be available to all EU member states, the agency's press service said on Thursday.

"Today, the first contract the European Commission has negotiated on behalf of the EU Member States with a pharmaceutical company entered into force following the formal signature between AstraZeneca and the Commission.

The contract will allow the purchase of a vaccine against COVID-19 for all the Member States of the EU as well as the donation to lower and middle income countries or the re-direction to other European countries," the statement read.

"Through the contract, all Member States will be able to purchase 300 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, with an option for further 100 million doses, to be distributed on a population-based pro-rata basis," the European Commission added.

The contract was approved on August 14.

