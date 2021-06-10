UrduPoint.com
EU Distributed About 270Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Among Nations Outside Bloc - Michel

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 04:06 PM

The European Union is the largest exporter of COVID-19 vaccines in the world, with about 270 million doses already delivered to countries outside the bloc, President of the European Council Charles Michel said on Thursday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The European Union is the largest exporter of COVID-19 vaccines in the world, with about 270 million doses already delivered to countries outside the bloc, President of the European Council Charles Michel said on Thursday.

"The EU is [the] largest porter of COVID-19 vaccines to the world. So far, we have exported more than 270 million doses and we are top contributor to the COVAX facility with over 2.

8 billion euros," Michel said at a press conference ahead of the G7 summit in the United Kingdom.

The EU official also recalled that the bloc planned to earmark some 1 billion Euros in the development of vaccine manufacturing in Africa as part of measures to boost global production.

The COVAX facility has been established to level the playing field by providing access to vaccines to low- and middle-income countries. The mechanism aims at inoculating 20% of the world's population in 92 poor nations.

