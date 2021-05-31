EU Expects Temporary Reduction in J&J COVID-19 Vaccine Deliveries - EC Spokesperson

The European Union member states may face temporary delays in the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine supplies, but the bloc still expects the company to deliver all contracted doses this year, European Commission spokesperson Stefan De Keersmaecker said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) The European Union member states may face temporary delays in the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine supplies, but the bloc still expects the company to deliver all contracted doses this year, European Commission spokesperson Stefan De Keersmaecker said on Monday.

"At the steering board, member states were informed of certain delays when it comes to the delivery of Johnson & Johnson shots and they expressed their concern," he told a press briefing.

However, according to Keersmaecker, it was a temporary issue and the shipments will soon return to normal.

"The way we understand it, is that this is a temporary reduction in deliveries and we can expect to see an increase in the delivery of doses soon. We're still working on the basis of the hypothesis that we're going to have the number of agreed doses on the whole for the second and third quarters," he added.

On May 26, the European Medicines Agency has instructed the J&J developer to carry out additional reviews of the vaccine's safety following reports of the death of a woman in Belgium from blood clotting. Currently, over 1.3 million doses of the drug have already been administered in the EU.