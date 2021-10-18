UrduPoint.com

EU Exported Over 1Bln COVID-19 Shots Globally - Chief Commissioner

EU Exported Over 1Bln COVID-19 Shots Globally - Chief Commissioner

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) Over 1 billion COVID-19 vaccines made in the European Union have been shipped globally in the past 10 months, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday.

"The EU has exported so far over 1 billion of COVID-19 vaccines to the rest of the word.

Vaccines from the EU have been shipped to more than 150 countries," she told a press conference on vaccine exports.

This makes the EU the world's largest exporter of COVID-19 vaccines, she added. The European Union also plans to donate at least 500 million shots to the most vulnerable nations.

