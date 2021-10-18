EU has exported 'over 1 billion' Covid-19 vaccine doses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The European Union has exported "over one billion" doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the past 10 months, the bloc's chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday

"Very clearly, the European Union is the largest exporter of Covid-19 vaccines," she said, adding that 87 million of the doses had been funnelled through the WHO-led Covax scheme to mid- and low-income countries.

