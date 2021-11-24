UrduPoint.com

EU Health Agency Calls For 'urgent' Covid Measures

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 05:27 PM

EU health agency calls for 'urgent' Covid measures

The European Union health agency on Wednesday called on member states to "urgently" introduce anti-Covid measures to reduce the potentially "very high" burden the disease will have in December and January

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :The European Union health agency on Wednesday called on member states to "urgently" introduce anti-Covid measures to reduce the potentially "very high" burden the disease will have in December and January.

The director of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, Andrea Ammon, recommended Covid booster shots for all adults over the age of 18, "with a priority for people above 40 years old".

The agency also urged countries to increase their overall vaccination rates, especially those with low uptake.

Related Topics

European Union January December All

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Chad&#039;s ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Chad&#039;s Foreign Minister

42 seconds ago
 China Slams Politicization of Commercial Projects ..

China Slams Politicization of Commercial Projects Like Nord Stream 2 - Foreign M ..

3 minutes ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Wedn ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Wednesday

3 minutes ago
 Man kills wife in kasur

Man kills wife in kasur

3 minutes ago
 Active corona cases drop to 78 in Faisalabad

Active corona cases drop to 78 in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago
 Corruption bathed PMLN can't afford independent ju ..

Corruption bathed PMLN can't afford independent judiciary: Farrukh Habib

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.