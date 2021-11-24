EU health agency calls for 'urgent' Covid measures

The European Union health agency on Wednesday called on member states to "urgently" introduce anti-Covid measures to reduce the potentially "very high" burden the disease will have in December and January

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :The European Union health agency on Wednesday called on member states to "urgently" introduce anti-Covid measures to reduce the potentially "very high" burden the disease will have in December and January.

The director of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, Andrea Ammon, recommended Covid booster shots for all adults over the age of 18, "with a priority for people above 40 years old".

The agency also urged countries to increase their overall vaccination rates, especially those with low uptake.