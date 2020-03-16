EU leaders to hold coronavirus videoconference Tuesday

(@FahadShabbir)

European Union leaders will take part in a crisis video conference Tuesday to coordinate actions to fight the spread of the coronavirus

"Containing the spread of the virus, providing sufficient medical equipment, boosting research and limiting the economic fallout is key," tweeted European Council chief Charles Michel.

The 27 EU member state leaders will hold their extraordinary summit -- called by Michel -- one day after the G7 holds a similar high-level video conference.

Europe has now become what the World Heath Organization regards as the epicentre of the global novel coronavirus outbreak, and Brussels is trying to coordinate the response.

Several countries have take unilateral steps to close their borders or impose stricter controls, despite calls from EU chiefs for a common approach.

Finance ministers from the eurozone single Currency bloc were also to hold video talks later Monday, as the continent readies a financial package to steady the economy.