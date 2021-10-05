UrduPoint.com

EU Medicines Agency Approves Booster COVID-19 Vaccine Doses For Adults

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 02:21 PM

The European Union's (EU) medicines agency on Tuesday approved booster doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for all people aged 18 and over

BRUSSELS, Oct. (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) --:The European Union's (EU) medicines agency on Tuesday approved booster doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for all people aged 18 and over.

The Amsterdam-based European Medicines Agency (EMA) said in a statement that data for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine had shown a rise in antibody levels when a booster shot is given approximately 6 months after the second dose in people aged 18 to 55.

It recommended that the booster doses "may be considered at least 6 months after the second dose for people aged 18 years and older."Meanwhile, the EMA also recommended an extra dose of Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna v

