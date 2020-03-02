EU Raises Coronavirus Infection Risk as 2,100 Cases Confirmed - Health Commissioner

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control has increased the risk level of infection with the novel coronavirus in the EU from low-moderate to moderate-high, as the number of cases in the bloc reaches 2,100, European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control has increased the risk level of infection with the novel coronavirus in the EU from low-moderate to moderate-high, as the number of cases in the bloc reaches 2,100, European Commissioner for Health and food Safety Stella Kyriakides said Monday.

"The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control publishes its rapid risk assessment in which they raised the risk of infection in the EU from low-moderate to moderate-high," Kyriakides said at a conference in Brussels.

The commissioner confirmed that as of Monday morning, there were 2,100 confirmed cases across 18 EU nations which have resulted in 38 deaths.