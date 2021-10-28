EU Recognizes COVID-19 Vaccine Certificates Issued by Armenia, UK - Commission

UrduPoint.com

The European Union has recognized COVID-19 vaccination certificates issued by Armenia and the United Kingdom, the European Commission said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) The European Union has recognized COVID-19 vaccination certificates issued by Armenia and the United Kingdom, the European Commission said on Thursday.

"Today, the European Commission adopted two new decisions certifying that COVID-19 certificates issued by Armenia and the United Kingdom are equivalent to the EU Digital COVID Certificate.

As a result, the two countries will be connected to the EU's system and the COVID certificates they issue will be accepted in the EU under the same conditions as the EU Digital COVID Certificate. At the same time, the two countries agreed to accept the EU Digital COVID Certificate for travel from the EU to their countries," the commission said in a statement.

