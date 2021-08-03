UrduPoint.com

EU Recognizes San Marino's COVID-19 Vaccine Certificates - RDIF

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 02:57 PM

The European Commission has recognized COVID-19 vaccine certificates issued in San Mario, which has approved the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) The European Commission has recognized COVID-19 vaccine certificates issued in San Mario, which has approved the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said on Tuesday.

"BREAKING: The EU Commission recognizes San Marino vaccination certificate.

#SanMarino vaccine certificate is now valid throughout the EU and in the countries of Schengen area," the RDIF said in a message posted on Sputnik V's official Twitter account.

