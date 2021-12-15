UrduPoint.com

EU Regulator Says J&J Covid Vaccine Can Be Used As Booster

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 04:21 PM

EU regulator says J&J Covid vaccine can be used as booster

The European Medicines Agency said Wednesday that Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine can be used as a booster shot two months after the first dose was administered

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :The European Medicines Agency said Wednesday that Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine can be used as a booster shot two months after the first dose was administered.

"EMA's human medicines committee (CHMP) has concluded that a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine Janssen may be considered at least two months after the first dose in people aged 18 years and above," the watchdog said in a statement, using the vaccine's commercial name.

Related Topics

May

Recent Stories

Kohli exposes selectors’ decision of sacking him ..

Kohli exposes selectors’ decision of sacking him from captaincy of white-ball ..

13 minutes ago
 China Becoming International Focal Point of Sputni ..

China Becoming International Focal Point of Sputnik V, Sputnik Light Production ..

4 minutes ago
 Nigerian displaced 'at risk of forced resettlment' ..

Nigerian displaced 'at risk of forced resettlment': Amnesty

4 minutes ago
 Kyrgyzstan receives another batch of COVID-19 vacc ..

Kyrgyzstan receives another batch of COVID-19 vaccines from China

4 minutes ago
 Kenya detects 3 cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant ..

Kenya detects 3 cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant

6 minutes ago
 UN chief says cross-border aid to Syria rebel bast ..

UN chief says cross-border aid to Syria rebel bastion vital

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.